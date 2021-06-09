What Do You Say We Finally Settle This Bath Mat Debate?

If you've got one of these in your home, I'm sure you have an opinion.

Perhaps it's not really appropriate to discuss the bathroom publicly, but I'm doing it. I mean, we're not discussing actual bathroom habits or techniques so it's probably OK. What I want to discuss is simply an accessory in your bathroom.

The humble bath mat.

Do you have one of these in your home? Maybe you have several. They make all kinds of bath mats. You can do fluffy or flat, memory foam or more like a rug. They come in all sorts of colors and designs to satisfy any kind of aesthetic you might have. They can be cute or chic and can really complete the look of your bathroom.

Now... where do you put it?

In my home we have bath mats in front of the bathtub or shower. In my opinion, if you're getting out of one of these things you are most likely dripping wet. The mat provides protection from slipping, but also protects your floors from all that water. And, for what it's worth, I love the memory foam mats because they cushion my feet like a cloud. What? I have high arches, lay off me.

However, I've also seen bath mats in front of sinks and toilets too. In some bathrooms this is the only place you'll find a mat. Maybe they serve a purpose in these spots. After all, bare feet on a cold floor in the middle of the night when you have to go isn't all that pleasant. And it's nice to have some memory foam support when standing in front of the counter doing your 82+ step beauty routine. But do you need it there?

Where are the bath mats in your bathrooms? Have you ever really thought about where they go? Or did you just think they looked pretty wherever you placed them?

I conducted a poll on Twitter recently and found that 85 percent of people place their mats in front of the tub. 13 percent place them in front of the sinks and 2 percent use them for the toilet. I think the people have spoken.