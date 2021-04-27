Albany County COVID-19 Vaccine Update
Albany County Public Health recently presented an update on the status of COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the community
The Albany County Vaccine Call Center is no longer scheduling vaccination appointments, as they are now readily available to the public and can be scheduled at the following locations:
- Pole Mountain Pharmacy
- Walgreens Pharmacy
- Walmart Pharmacy
- Albany Community Health Clinic
- Downtown Clinic
- Ivinson Medical Group
- Family Physicians of Laramie
- Laramie Pediatrics
- Stitches Acute Care
There are two remaining walk-in vaccine clinics scheduled for Albany County and will be held on:
- Wednesday, April 28th, 9am-5pm at the Old Armory
- Wednesday, May 5th, 9am-5pm at the Old Armory
No appointment is needed to attend the walk-in clinics.
