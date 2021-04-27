Albany County COVID-19 Vaccine Update

Albany County Public Health recently presented an update on the status of COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the community

The Albany County Vaccine Call Center is no longer scheduling vaccination appointments, as they are now readily available to the public and can be scheduled at the following locations:

Pole Mountain Pharmacy

Walgreens Pharmacy

Walmart Pharmacy

Albany Community Health Clinic

Downtown Clinic

Ivinson Medical Group

Family Physicians of Laramie

Laramie Pediatrics

Stitches Acute Care

There are two remaining walk-in vaccine clinics scheduled for Albany County and will be held on:

Wednesday, April 28th, 9am-5pm at the Old Armory

Wednesday, May 5th, 9am-5pm at the Old Armory

No appointment is needed to attend the walk-in clinics.