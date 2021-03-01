Updates on COVID-19 Vaccinations in Albany County
A public service announcement was recently released by Albany County Public Health to provide current information on the status of COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the county.
As of March 1, those within Phase 1b, priority groups 7-9 are now able to schedule their vaccination appointment. Individuals within these groups include the following:
- Public transit employees
- Those with the following conditions: cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, solid organ transplant, sickle cell disease, down syndrome, diabetes, heart conditions, obesity (BMI over 30), immunocompromised state, severe neurologic conditions (stroke/dementia) and pregnancy
- Grocery store employees, commercial meat processing employees, feedlot employees, other food supply chain facility employees, and food manufacturing companies with 25 or more employees
- People on the Wyoming Medicaid Community Choices Waiver and Developmental Disabilities waivers
- US Postal Service employees and delivery service companies (such as FedEx and UPS) likely to have more than 15 minutes of exposure to members of the public; clinical laboratory specimen courier employees
Individuals within all prior phases are still able to schedule vaccination appointments. Please call (307) 766-8222 to schedule your vaccination appointment.
Individuals who are not included in Phase 1b subgroup 7-9, should sign-up for My Health Connection at https://www.ivinsonhospital.org/portal.
Dr. Jean Allais, Albany County Health Officer, is encouraging everyone eligible to get vaccinated to do so to protect yourselves, your neighbors, and your community.
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.