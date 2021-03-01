Updates on COVID-19 Vaccinations in Albany County

A public service announcement was recently released by Albany County Public Health to provide current information on the status of COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the county.

As of March 1, those within Phase 1b, priority groups 7-9 are now able to schedule their vaccination appointment. Individuals within these groups include the following:

Public transit employees

Those with the following conditions: cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, solid organ transplant, sickle cell disease, down syndrome, diabetes, heart conditions, obesity (BMI over 30), immunocompromised state, severe neurologic conditions (stroke/dementia) and pregnancy

Grocery store employees, commercial meat processing employees, feedlot employees, other food supply chain facility employees, and food manufacturing companies with 25 or more employees

People on the Wyoming Medicaid Community Choices Waiver and Developmental Disabilities waivers

US Postal Service employees and delivery service companies (such as FedEx and UPS) likely to have more than 15 minutes of exposure to members of the public; clinical laboratory specimen courier employees

Individuals within all prior phases are still able to schedule vaccination appointments. Please call (307) 766-8222 to schedule your vaccination appointment.

Individuals who are not included in Phase 1b subgroup 7-9, should sign-up for My Health Connection at https://www.ivinsonhospital.org/portal.

Dr. Jean Allais, Albany County Health Officer, is encouraging everyone eligible to get vaccinated to do so to protect yourselves, your neighbors, and your community.