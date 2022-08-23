Albany County Schools Get Low Grades In Equitability Study

Albany County Schools Get Low Grades In Equitability Study

Albany County schools did not fare well in a recent equitability student by the financial website Wallethub

Albany County School District#1 was rated as only the 43rd most equitable district in the state.:

The study rates Laramie County School District#2 as the fourth most equitable school district in Wyoming, with Laramie County School Distric#1--Cheyenne area schools--ranked at #14 out of 48 school districts in Wyoming, or still well within the top third.

. Wallethub explained the methodology for the rankings:

''In order to rank the states with the most and least equitable school districts, WalletHub first scored 12,876 school districts throughout the U.S. based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.

For expenditures, for each 1 percent above the state's average we removed 1 point from a base score of 50 points for each district. For household income, for each 1 percent above the state's average we added 1 point to a base score of 50 points for each district. The inverse was true for each 1 percent below the state's average.

The final score for each district was calculated by taking the absolute difference between the score for expenditures and the score for household income. We then ranked the districts based on the total score, with the lowest value, representing the most equitable, being ranked 1.''

Overall, Platte County School District#2 was rated as the most equitable district in Wyoming, while Sheridan County School District#3 was rated as the least equitable

Here are the Wallethub rankings:

Most & Least Equitable School Districts in Wyoming

RANK* SCHOOL DISTRICTSCORE EXPEDITURES FOR PUBLIC ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY SCHOOLS PER PUPIL INCOME BY SCHOOL DISTRICT 
1Platte County School District #20.07$24,960$48,147
2Crook County School District #10.09$18,843$66,898
3Big Horn County School District #41.72$26,394$44,784
4Laramie County School District #22.09$18,130$70,326
5Converse County School District #12.52$16,804$71,514
6Carbon County School District #14.37$16,801$70,371
7Sweetwater County School District #26.79$16,623$77,866
8Sublette County School District #97.83$18,731$72,059
9Campbell County School District #18.31$15,945$80,887
10Carbon County School District #28.50$26,381$49,048
11Lincoln County School District #29.03$14,839$73,476
12Fremont County School District # 69.27$23,801$57,426
13Platte County School District #19.42$19,402$59,261
14Laramie County School District #111.89$15,628$69,282
15Sweetwater County School District #112.37$14,703$71,815
16Goshen County School District #112.38$19,860$56,018
17Lincoln County School District #112.46$17,083$64,473
18Converse County School District #212.52$18,025$77,143
19Uinta County School District #613.05$17,694$78,484
20Weston County School District #714.62$26,472$52,578
21Park County School District # 116.46$16,577$63,529
22Fremont County School District # 216.75$30,393$41,897
23Uinta County School District #117.17$15,636$65,966
24Big Horn County School District #117.21$17,132$61,364
25Park County School District # 618.44$16,101$63,755
26Fremont County School District # 119.21$16,780$61,192
27Sheridan County School District #119.22$14,606$67,844
28Washakie County School District #119.69$17,766$57,875
29Big Horn County School District #319.70$21,282$47,100
30Johnson County School District #120.07$18,117$56,565
31Sublette County School District #121.99$17,290$85,292
32Fremont County School District #2422.51$20,821$46,767
33Big Horn County School District #224.83$16,503$58,542
34Natrona County School District #125.35$15,213$62,168
35Fremont County School District #1428.31$26,970$59,583
36Weston County School District #129.02$16,859$54,844
37Washakie County School District #229.36$29,413$52,750
38Hot Springs County School District #130.42$17,047$53,398
39Fremont County School District #2533.26$16,994$51,791
40Uinta County School District #434.10$16,505$95,234
41Sheridan County School District #235.75$14,348$58,344
42Teton County School District #137.38$19,843$87,053
43Albany County School District #141.04$15,551$51,362
44Niobrara County School District #148.33$15,951$45,602
45Fremont County School District #3850.02$33,874$51,953
46Fremont County School District #2151.84$36,700$44,432
47Park County School District #1670.12$33,770$64,792
48Sheridan County School District #3107.41$40,876$66,250

*1=Most Equitable

Meanwhile, the Wyoming Education Association [WEA] last week announced that it is filing a lawsuit against the state over what it says is the underfunding of schools.

That could lead to the latest round of court battles over school funding in Wyoming that reach back to at least the early 1980s.

