Albany County Schools Get Low Grades In Equitability Study

Albany County schools did not fare well in a recent equitability student by the financial website Wallethub

Albany County School District#1 was rated as only the 43rd most equitable district in the state.:

The study rates Laramie County School District#2 as the fourth most equitable school district in Wyoming, with Laramie County School Distric#1--Cheyenne area schools--ranked at #14 out of 48 school districts in Wyoming, or still well within the top third.

. Wallethub explained the methodology for the rankings:

''In order to rank the states with the most and least equitable school districts, WalletHub first scored 12,876 school districts throughout the U.S. based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.

For expenditures, for each 1 percent above the state's average we removed 1 point from a base score of 50 points for each district. For household income, for each 1 percent above the state's average we added 1 point to a base score of 50 points for each district. The inverse was true for each 1 percent below the state's average.

The final score for each district was calculated by taking the absolute difference between the score for expenditures and the score for household income. We then ranked the districts based on the total score, with the lowest value, representing the most equitable, being ranked 1.''

Overall, Platte County School District#2 was rated as the most equitable district in Wyoming, while Sheridan County School District#3 was rated as the least equitable

Here are the Wallethub rankings:

Most & Least Equitable School Districts in Wyoming

RANK* SCHOOL DISTRICT SCORE EXPEDITURES FOR PUBLIC ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY SCHOOLS PER PUPIL INCOME BY SCHOOL DISTRICT 1 Platte County School District #2 0.07 $24,960 $48,147 2 Crook County School District #1 0.09 $18,843 $66,898 3 Big Horn County School District #4 1.72 $26,394 $44,784 4 Laramie County School District #2 2.09 $18,130 $70,326 5 Converse County School District #1 2.52 $16,804 $71,514 6 Carbon County School District #1 4.37 $16,801 $70,371 7 Sweetwater County School District #2 6.79 $16,623 $77,866 8 Sublette County School District #9 7.83 $18,731 $72,059 9 Campbell County School District #1 8.31 $15,945 $80,887 10 Carbon County School District #2 8.50 $26,381 $49,048 11 Lincoln County School District #2 9.03 $14,839 $73,476 12 Fremont County School District # 6 9.27 $23,801 $57,426 13 Platte County School District #1 9.42 $19,402 $59,261 14 Laramie County School District #1 11.89 $15,628 $69,282 15 Sweetwater County School District #1 12.37 $14,703 $71,815 16 Goshen County School District #1 12.38 $19,860 $56,018 17 Lincoln County School District #1 12.46 $17,083 $64,473 18 Converse County School District #2 12.52 $18,025 $77,143 19 Uinta County School District #6 13.05 $17,694 $78,484 20 Weston County School District #7 14.62 $26,472 $52,578 21 Park County School District # 1 16.46 $16,577 $63,529 22 Fremont County School District # 2 16.75 $30,393 $41,897 23 Uinta County School District #1 17.17 $15,636 $65,966 24 Big Horn County School District #1 17.21 $17,132 $61,364 25 Park County School District # 6 18.44 $16,101 $63,755 26 Fremont County School District # 1 19.21 $16,780 $61,192 27 Sheridan County School District #1 19.22 $14,606 $67,844 28 Washakie County School District #1 19.69 $17,766 $57,875 29 Big Horn County School District #3 19.70 $21,282 $47,100 30 Johnson County School District #1 20.07 $18,117 $56,565 31 Sublette County School District #1 21.99 $17,290 $85,292 32 Fremont County School District #24 22.51 $20,821 $46,767 33 Big Horn County School District #2 24.83 $16,503 $58,542 34 Natrona County School District #1 25.35 $15,213 $62,168 35 Fremont County School District #14 28.31 $26,970 $59,583 36 Weston County School District #1 29.02 $16,859 $54,844 37 Washakie County School District #2 29.36 $29,413 $52,750 38 Hot Springs County School District #1 30.42 $17,047 $53,398 39 Fremont County School District #25 33.26 $16,994 $51,791 40 Uinta County School District #4 34.10 $16,505 $95,234 41 Sheridan County School District #2 35.75 $14,348 $58,344 42 Teton County School District #1 37.38 $19,843 $87,053 43 Albany County School District #1 41.04 $15,551 $51,362 44 Niobrara County School District #1 48.33 $15,951 $45,602 45 Fremont County School District #38 50.02 $33,874 $51,953 46 Fremont County School District #21 51.84 $36,700 $44,432 47 Park County School District #16 70.12 $33,770 $64,792 48 Sheridan County School District #3 107.41 $40,876 $66,250

*1=Most Equitable

Meanwhile, the Wyoming Education Association [WEA] last week announced that it is filing a lawsuit against the state over what it says is the underfunding of schools.

That could lead to the latest round of court battles over school funding in Wyoming that reach back to at least the early 1980s.