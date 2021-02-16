Where Does Wyoming Land In List Of Most Educated States?

Education is typically a hot discussion when budget season comes around. Some people are like, yeah, go ahead and slash the budget to save money, others are like, yeah, we probably shouldn't do that. No matter which side you're on in this discussion, there are outcomes to how a state handles its own educational system. The website Wallethub decided to take it a step further and find the most and least educated states in America. Here's how they determined it for each state.

In order to determine the most and least educated states in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key dimensions, Educational Attainment and Quality of Education. We examined those dimensions using 18 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the “most educated.” In certain metrics where women showed an advantage over men and black people over white people, we gave equal credit to the states with no gender/racial inequality. We then determined each state’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order the states.

So what does it look like in our slice of America? Colorado did well coming in 5th, Utah was 11th, Nebraska 21st and Montana 19th. What about the Cowboy State? We came in 25th. What does that say about us? While we're not at the top, we're not at the bottom, and that's not where you want to be in a list on education. Which you knew that.

In case you're wondering who was last, it's West Virginia.