Alcohol Use Possibly to Blame in Fatal Wyoming Motorcycle Crash

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says alcohol use may have contributed to a deadly motorcycle crash south of Afton Sunday evening.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. at milepost 72 on U.S. 89.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says 63-year-old Montpelier, Idaho resident Walter A. Castillo was riding south when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, went off the right side of the highway, and collided with a guardrail.

The collision caused Castillo to be thrown from his Harley and down a steep embankment.

Castillo was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

This is the 56th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2022 compared to 60 in 2021, 64 in 2020, 96 in 2019, and 61 in 2018 to date.