20-Year-Old Wyoming Man Killed After SUV Goes Airborne, Rolls

A 20-year-old Wyoming man is dead after rolling his SUV near Star Valley Ranch, the highway patrol says.

The crash happened around 11:42 p.m. on Aug. 8 near milepost 2.9 on Muddy String Road.

According to a crash summary, Andrew Breidenstein was headed south when he drove off the road and went airborne, eventually colliding with the Cedar Springs Arch base and rolling his SUV.

Breidenstein was not wearing his seat belt and died from his injuries.

Speed is listed as a possible contributing factor.