Alex Trebek’s Final Jeopardy! Episodes Airing This Week

LEGEND. That's the word that comes to mind when I think of Alex Trebek.

The iconic host of Jeopardy! died on November 8 after hosting the show for 37 seasons. Many of us grew up with him and the show. Even though I felt really dumb EVERY time I watched (unless the topic was sports-related), I was an avid fan of the show and Alex Trebek, and his personality was a big part of that.

You can catch the final Jeopardy! episodes featuring Alex Trebek as host at 6 p.m. this week on KDVR.

According to Mike Richards, the executive producer for Jeopardy!, Trebek taped his final shows on October 29 while in a great deal of pain from his battle with pancreatic cancer. His final words before he left the building are both inspiring and heartbreaking at the same time.

The final episodes were supposed to air in late December but were moved to the new year. The first one aired on Monday, but there's still time to catch the final episodes this week. I'm 100% positive I'll be crying during that final episode on Friday...and I don't think I'll be the only one.

Just for fun, let's take a look back at some classic and funny Alex moments from Jeopardy...

YouTube/max and.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app