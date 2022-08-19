All that’s happening in Laramie, THIS WEEKEND!
Oh boy, what an unexpected weekend it was last week, huh? I hope that no one was injured and this weekend will be all sunshine and butterflies so that we all can enjoy some time outside, while the weather is still nice!
Friday, August 19
Downtown Laramie Farmers Market
Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market.
- When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Laramie (320 S. 1st St. Laramie, WY)
- Cost: Varies
- More Information: Click here
Danno from Wyo at the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill
Join Wyoming's Danno for some great music!
- When: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Bear Bottom Bar and Grill, 2760 Hwy. 130, Centennial, WY 82055
- Cost: Varies
- More Information: Click here
Laramie Mural Project Walking Tour
Walk or bike around town and tour Laramie Mural Project's murals.
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- Where: 106 Grand Ave, Laramie
- Cost: Free
- More Information: Click here
Gem City Nights with Wolves in Cheap Clothing/J Shogren Shanghai’d
Join Gem City for some free music and art series showcasing the vibrant Laramie music and arts scene.
- When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Where: Historic Laramie Union Pacific Train Depot (600 S. 1st St.)
- Cost: Free
- More Information: Click here
Great American Eclipse of 2017
Join the UW Planetarium's live presentation discussing the incredible eclipse of 2017!
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium
- Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE
- More Information: Click here
OmniVibes b2b Shmeeka at the Ranger
- When: 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Where: The Ranger Bar (463 N. 3rd St.)
- Cost: Free
- More Information: Click here
Saturday, August 20
The Adventure Run!
65-mile trail ride where you will be driving through the beautiful scenery of the Snowy Range.
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: Albany Lodge (1148 Hwy. 11)
- Cost: $25
- More Information: Click here
The Sun: Our Living Star
Watch a film that explores the secrets of the sun!
- When: 2 p.m.
- Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium
- Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE
- More Information: Click here
The Legacy of Wyoming
Celebrate the Legacy of Wyoming with dinner and a show.
- When: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site (975 Snowy Range Rd.)
- Cost: $20/adults, $12/age 11 and under.
- More Information: Click here
Altered Image at Bear Bottom Bar and Grill
Join Altered Image for their debut performance!
- When: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: Bear Bottom Bar and Grill, 2760 Hwy. 130, Centennial, WY 82055
- Cost: Varies
- More Information: Click here
Hazel Miller and The Collective (Wyo Theater Fundraiser)
Enjoy some incredible music for a great cause!
- When: 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Historic Laramie Union Pacific Train Depot (600 S. 1st St.)
- Cost: $35 per adult and include a cajun-themed dinner and entertainment
- More Information: Click here
Danno Simpson and South Texas Tweek at the Ruffed Up Duck
Enjoy some live music from South Texas Tweek and Danno Simpson!
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street)
- Cost: Likely small cash cover at the door
- More Information: Click here
Lights On Laramie
Join Coe Student Innovation Center for a free throw light show with live music and projections!
- When: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: 1915 E Rainbow Ave
- Cost: Free
- More Information: Click here
Liquid Sky: Pop
Enjoy a custom playlist of music from today's top artists in 5.1 surround as the 4k resolution planetarium sky melts and becomes a canvas of color, patterns, and movement with UW Planetarium's cutting-edge music visualization software and live VJ talent.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium
- Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE
- More Information: Click here
Sunday, August 21
Back to School Hike
Enjoy the last weekend before heading back to school at Curt Gowdy State Park!
- When: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Where: Curt Gowdy State Park (1264 Happy Jack Rd., Cheyenne, WY 82009)
- Cost: $7 per vehicle
- More Information: Click here
Sunday Jazz at the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill
Time for some fun Sunday Jazz!
- When: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Bear Bottom Bar and Grill, 2760 Hwy. 130, Centennial, WY 82055
- Cost: Varies
- More Information: Click here
Lost Dog Street Band
Enjoy an evening of incredible music from the Lost Dog Street Band!
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: The Gryphon Theatre (710 E. Garfield St.)
- Cost: $25/ticket
- More Information: Click here