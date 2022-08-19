All that’s happening in Laramie, THIS WEEKEND!

Oh boy, what an unexpected weekend it was last week, huh? I hope that no one was injured and this weekend will be all sunshine and butterflies so that we all can enjoy some time outside, while the weather is still nice!

Friday, August 19

Downtown Laramie Farmers Market

Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market.

When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Downtown Laramie (320 S. 1st St. Laramie, WY)

Downtown Laramie (320 S. 1st St. Laramie, WY) Cost: Varies

Varies More Information: Click here

Danno from Wyo at the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill

Join Wyoming's Danno for some great music!

When: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Bear Bottom Bar and Grill, 2760 Hwy. 130, Centennial, WY 82055

Bear Bottom Bar and Grill, 2760 Hwy. 130, Centennial, WY 82055 Cost: Varies

Varies More Information: Click here

Laramie Mural Project Walking Tour

Walk or bike around town and tour Laramie Mural Project's murals.

When: 5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. Where: 106 Grand Ave, Laramie

106 Grand Ave, Laramie Cost: Free

Free More Information: Click here

Gem City Nights with Wolves in Cheap Clothing/J Shogren Shanghai’d

Join Gem City for some free music and art series showcasing the vibrant Laramie music and arts scene.

When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Where: Historic Laramie Union Pacific Train Depot (600 S. 1st St.)

Historic Laramie Union Pacific Train Depot (600 S. 1st St.) Cost: Free

Free More Information: Click here

Great American Eclipse of 2017

Join the UW Planetarium's live presentation discussing the incredible eclipse of 2017!

When: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium

University of Wyoming Planetarium Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE

$5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE More Information: Click here

OmniVibes b2b Shmeeka at the Ranger

When: 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Where: The Ranger Bar (463 N. 3rd St.)

The Ranger Bar (463 N. 3rd St.) Cost: Free

Free More Information: Click here

Saturday, August 20

The Adventure Run!

65-mile trail ride where you will be driving through the beautiful scenery of the Snowy Range.

When: 8 a.m.

8 a.m. Where: Albany Lodge (1148 Hwy. 11)

Albany Lodge (1148 Hwy. 11) Cost: $25

$25 More Information: Click here

The Sun: Our Living Star

Watch a film that explores the secrets of the sun!

When: 2 p.m.

2 p.m. Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium

University of Wyoming Planetarium Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE

$5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE More Information: Click here

The Legacy of Wyoming

Celebrate the Legacy of Wyoming with dinner and a show.

When: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site (975 Snowy Range Rd.)

Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site (975 Snowy Range Rd.) Cost: $20/adults, $12/age 11 and under.

$20/adults, $12/age 11 and under. More Information: Click here

Altered Image at Bear Bottom Bar and Grill

Join Altered Image for their debut performance!

When: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Bear Bottom Bar and Grill, 2760 Hwy. 130, Centennial, WY 82055

Bear Bottom Bar and Grill, 2760 Hwy. 130, Centennial, WY 82055 Cost: Varies

Varies More Information: Click here

Hazel Miller and The Collective (Wyo Theater Fundraiser)

Enjoy some incredible music for a great cause!

When: 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Where: Historic Laramie Union Pacific Train Depot (600 S. 1st St.)

Historic Laramie Union Pacific Train Depot (600 S. 1st St.) Cost: $35 per adult and include a cajun-themed dinner and entertainment

$35 per adult and include a cajun-themed dinner and entertainment More Information: Click here

Danno Simpson and South Texas Tweek at the Ruffed Up Duck

Enjoy some live music from South Texas Tweek and Danno Simpson!

When: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street)

Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street) Cost: Likely small cash cover at the door

Likely small cash cover at the door More Information: Click here

Lights On Laramie

Join Coe Student Innovation Center for a free throw light show with live music and projections!

When: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Where: 1915 E Rainbow Ave

1915 E Rainbow Ave Cost: Free

Free More Information: Click here

Liquid Sky: Pop

Enjoy a custom playlist of music from today's top artists in 5.1 surround as the 4k resolution planetarium sky melts and becomes a canvas of color, patterns, and movement with UW Planetarium's cutting-edge music visualization software and live VJ talent.

When: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium

University of Wyoming Planetarium Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE

$5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE More Information: Click here

Sunday, August 21

Back to School Hike

Enjoy the last weekend before heading back to school at Curt Gowdy State Park!

When: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Where: Curt Gowdy State Park (1264 Happy Jack Rd., Cheyenne, WY 82009)

Curt Gowdy State Park (1264 Happy Jack Rd., Cheyenne, WY 82009) Cost: $7 per vehicle

$7 per vehicle More Information: Click here

Sunday Jazz at the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill

Time for some fun Sunday Jazz!

When: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Bear Bottom Bar and Grill, 2760 Hwy. 130, Centennial, WY 82055

Bear Bottom Bar and Grill, 2760 Hwy. 130, Centennial, WY 82055 Cost: Varies

Varies More Information: Click here

Lost Dog Street Band

Enjoy an evening of incredible music from the Lost Dog Street Band!

When: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Where: The Gryphon Theatre (710 E. Garfield St.)

The Gryphon Theatre (710 E. Garfield St.) Cost: $25/ticket

$25/ticket More Information: Click here