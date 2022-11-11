The holiday season is jingling its way to us! How's that shopping going? Still not done yet? Well, this weekend is absolutely perfect for you! We have a couple of holiday bazaars and a book sale coming up! Maybe you'll be able to find something then? Make sure to go visit!

Friday, November 11

Fair Trade Holiday Bazaar



Support artisans around the world and shop beautiful, hand-crafted goods this holiday season!

When: Friday: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: 1215 E Gibbon Street

More Information: Click Here

Stellar Graveyard



Join the UW Planetarium for "Stellar Graveyard!" White Dwarfs, Neutron Stars, Pulsars, Nova, Supernova, Planetary Nebulae, and the other bizarre but beautiful objects that decorate the heavens.

When: 8:00 p.m.

Where: N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St.

Cost: $5 General Public $3 (cash only) UW Students, Staff, faculty, veterans, first responders, children 5+ FREE Children 5 and under

More Information: Click Here

Wine & Dine @ Alibi

Enjoy new specials at Alibi paired with delicious wine. Starts Friday and goes through Saturday evening.

When: 4:00 p.m.

Where: Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria

Cost: Varies.

More Information: Click Here

Saturday, November 12

Christmas Open House

Check out Christmas Decor and enjoy shopping discounts at Curiosity Shoppe.

When: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Curiosity Shoppe (206 S. 2nd St. Laramie, WY)

Cost: FREE

More Information: Click Here

42nd Annual Holiday Bazaar

Pick up some handmade crafts and gifts for Holiday Presents!

When: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Albany County Fairgrounds (2994 S. 3rd St.)

Cost: FREE

More Information: Click Here

Depot Open House



Join the Depot Open House for their annual open house.

When: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Historic Laramie Union Pacific Train Depot (600 S. 1st St.)

More Information: Click Here

Friends of the Albany County Public Library: Book Sale



Another great book sale from Friends of the Albany County Public Library!

When: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: 310 S. 8th Street

More Information: Click Here

Hot and Energetic Universe



Come and watch "Hot and Energetic Universe!"

When: 1:00 p.m.

Where: N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St.

Cost: $5 General Public $3 (cash only) UW Students, Staff, faculty, veterans, first responders, children 5+ FREE Children 5 and under

More Information: Click Here

Flashback Cinema - 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Studio City Cinemas (2433 Grand Ave. Laramie, WY)

Cost: $8.49 Adults Matinee $7.55 Children and Seniors

More Information: Click Here

Liquid Sky: Progressive Metal

Enjoy a custom playlist in 5.1 surround as the 4k resolution planetarium sky melts and becomes a canvas of color, patterns, and movement with cutting-edge music visualization software and live VJ talent!

When: 8:00 p.m.

Where: N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St.

Cost: $5 General Public $3 (cash only) UW Students, Staff, faculty, veterans, first responders, children 5+ FREE Children 5 and under

More Information: Click Here

Sunday, November 13

Veterans Day Brunch

Free brunch for veterans at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Laramie.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: FOE Lodge (126 E. Lyons St. Laramie, WY)

Cost: Free to veterans.

More Information: Click Here

UW Cowboy Basketball vs. Southeastern Louisiana

Cheer on the UW Cowboys!

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 1000 E University Ave.

Cost: Varies.

More Information: Click Here