This Weekend In Laramie…Trains, Stars, and Holiday Bazaars!
The holiday season is jingling its way to us! How's that shopping going? Still not done yet? Well, this weekend is absolutely perfect for you! We have a couple of holiday bazaars and a book sale coming up! Maybe you'll be able to find something then? Make sure to go visit!
Friday, November 11
Fair Trade Holiday Bazaar
Support artisans around the world and shop beautiful, hand-crafted goods this holiday season!
- When:
- Friday: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday: 9 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Where: 1215 E Gibbon Street
- More Information: Click Here
Stellar Graveyard
Join the UW Planetarium for "Stellar Graveyard!" White Dwarfs, Neutron Stars, Pulsars, Nova, Supernova, Planetary Nebulae, and the other bizarre but beautiful objects that decorate the heavens.
- When: 8:00 p.m.
- Where: N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St.
- Cost:
- $5 General Public
- $3 (cash only) UW Students, Staff, faculty, veterans, first responders, children 5+
- FREE Children 5 and under
- More Information: Click Here
Wine & Dine @ Alibi
Enjoy new specials at Alibi paired with delicious wine. Starts Friday and goes through Saturday evening.
- When: 4:00 p.m.
- Where: Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria
- Cost: Varies.
- More Information: Click Here
Saturday, November 12
Christmas Open House
Check out Christmas Decor and enjoy shopping discounts at Curiosity Shoppe.
- When: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Where: Curiosity Shoppe (206 S. 2nd St. Laramie, WY)
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
42nd Annual Holiday Bazaar
Pick up some handmade crafts and gifts for Holiday Presents!
- When: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Where: Albany County Fairgrounds (2994 S. 3rd St.)
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Depot Open House
Join the Depot Open House for their annual open house.
- When: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Where: Historic Laramie Union Pacific Train Depot (600 S. 1st St.)
- More Information: Click Here
Friends of the Albany County Public Library: Book Sale
Another great book sale from Friends of the Albany County Public Library!
- When: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Where: 310 S. 8th Street
- More Information: Click Here
Hot and Energetic Universe
Come and watch "Hot and Energetic Universe!"
- When: 1:00 p.m.
- Where: N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St.
- Cost:
- $5 General Public
- $3 (cash only) UW Students, Staff, faculty, veterans, first responders, children 5+
- FREE Children 5 and under
- More Information: Click Here
Flashback Cinema - 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'
- When: 1:30 p.m.
- Where: Studio City Cinemas (2433 Grand Ave. Laramie, WY)
- Cost:
- $8.49 Adults Matinee
- $7.55 Children and Seniors
- More Information: Click Here
Liquid Sky: Progressive Metal
Enjoy a custom playlist in 5.1 surround as the 4k resolution planetarium sky melts and becomes a canvas of color, patterns, and movement with cutting-edge music visualization software and live VJ talent!
- When: 8:00 p.m.
- Where: N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St.
- Cost:
- $5 General Public
- $3 (cash only) UW Students, Staff, faculty, veterans, first responders, children 5+
- FREE Children 5 and under
- More Information: Click Here
Sunday, November 13
Veterans Day Brunch
Free brunch for veterans at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Laramie.
- When: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Where: FOE Lodge (126 E. Lyons St. Laramie, WY)
- Cost: Free to veterans.
- More Information: Click Here
UW Cowboy Basketball vs. Southeastern Louisiana
Cheer on the UW Cowboys!
- When: 2 p.m.
- Where: 1000 E University Ave.
- Cost: Varies.
- More Information: Click Here