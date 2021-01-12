Allegiant Air Announces Flights From Las Vegas to Wyoming

The latest nonstop routes for Allegiant Air that are happening this upcoming summer of 2021 have been announced and they're flying between Las Vegas, NV and Wyoming.

Allegiant Air's new route will go from Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The new nonstop Allegiant flights will start June 4th. Allegiant's one-way routes for the newly announced trip will start at $49.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal Allegiant's Vice President of Revenue and Planning said in a statement:

We’re thrilled to announce our expansion into one of the nation’s most popular outdoor destinations, Jackson Hole...We know this route will appeal to travelers who are searching for ways to vacation while social distancing in the great outdoors.

The nonstop route from Las Vegas to Jackson Hole will run twice each week.

Allegiant has seen recent increases in routes to cities that are near areas focused on outdoor recreation in the past couple years including a 16 percent increase last year from Las Vegas to Kalispell, Montana and also an 8 percent increase in routes from Las Vegas to Bozeman, Montana.

Chris Jones, the spokesman for McCarran, says the new routes will help expand regional travel thanks to the unique destination choices for new nonstop flights.

The new summer dates for the flights from Jackson Hole to Las Vegas can be booked now at allegiantair.com.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app