Amanda Lehtonen Is Larimer County’s Most Wanted Fugitive

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is looking for 27-year-old Amanda Lehtonen on charges related to the distribution and manufacture of illegal drugs.

That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The post describes Lehtonen as standing 5'6 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lehtonen should be considered dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information on Lehtonen should contact the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at 970-416-1985.

attachment-1 11 most wanted loading...