Law Enforcement to Crack Down on Drunk Drivers During Border War

One of college football's oldest rivalries will take place this Saturday, Nov. 12, when the Wyoming Cowboys travel to Fort Collins to tangle with the Colorado State Rams in the 114th edition of the Border War.

In an effort to keep traveling football fans safe, law enforcement agencies from across Wyoming and Colorado will once again be teaming up to sideline impaired drivers.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck says coordinated enforcement efforts will take place in Wyoming's Albany and Laramie counties and Colorado's Larimer and Weld counties before, during, and after the game, which kicks off at 5 p.m. at Canvas Stadium.

Get our free mobile app

"One-third of Wyoming's fatalities last year and again this year are directly related to impaired driving," Interim WHP Col. Shannon Ratliff said in a news release.

According to WHP data, there have been 112 fatalities on Wyoming's highways this year compared to 99 in 2021.

"Make the right decision and don't drive impaired," said Ratliff. "Law enforcement will continue to enforce impaired driving with zero tolerance."

Football fans can also help with the gameday enforcement efforts by reporting suspected drunk drivers.

Colorado drivers can dial *CSP (star 277) and Wyoming drivers can call the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline at 1-800-442-9090.

"Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and the direction of travel," said Beck.

A Border War: The Least Expensive Homes In Colorado And Wyoming