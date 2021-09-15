American Blonde are releasing their first-ever single to country radio, and the track is a special song that they hope can really impact listeners' lives at a very difficult time for us all. Taste of Country readers are getting an early listen to "Quicksand," which premieres exclusively on Wednesday (Sept. 15).

The country duo of Natalia (Nata) and Christina (Tinka) Morris formed after the dissolution of their former group, Southern Halo, a trio that also included their youngest sister, Hannah. That teenage trio experienced success with songs including 2015's "Little White Dress," as well as "Anything Is Possible," "I Think Too Much" and "Don't Let Another Day Go By." When Hannah decided to leave in 2020 to pursue more formal education, the remaining sisters realized it was the perfect time to rebrand and introduce fans to who they are today, both musically and personally.

Nata Morris is the principal songwriter in the duo, and she co-wrote "Quicksand" with Jimmy Nash. The song was inspired by a conversation they had about scrolling through Facebook and seeing so many friends posting about chaos in their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cliff Downs produced the track, and the song's high-energy arrangement belies its more serious subject matter:

"It seemed like the happiest, most loving couples and families were falling apart — whether from being cooped up together or from the stress of the global tragedy — and it made me think about my own relationship," Natalia Morris tells Taste of Country.

"My boyfriend and I weren’t necessarily fighting, but at the time we had been together for seven years, and it felt like we weren’t communicating at all. Jimmy and I both thought that other people would relate to those emotions, so we got to writing, and 'Quicksand' was born. It’s a song about the beginning of the end and choosing to work to salvage a relationship. It’s a reminder that it takes two people to step back from that shaky ground and to find a solid foundation again. That writing session — and this song — opened my eyes and helped me, and I feel like it can do the same for others.”

"Quicksand" is currently available for pre-order and pre-save. The song was released to country radio on Monday (Sept. 13), and fans will be able to download and stream the track beginning Friday (Sept. 17). It's the first taste fans have had of an upcoming new release.

