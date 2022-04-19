‘American Idol': A Contestant’s Brother Gets a Butt Tattoo in Honor of the Show

Talk about family support! After American Idol contestant Cameron Whitcomb made it into the Top 20 over the weekend, his brother Sheldon celebrated by getting a massive tattoo of the Idol logo on his butt.

Sheldon's new ink wasn't subtle, either: The show's neon blue logo is unmistakable, taking up the bulk of one butt cheek. The tattoo also includes Cameron's signature, underscoring the point that the tattoo is a celebration of the singer making it as far as he has.

Though Cameron didn't go under the needle himself yet, he vowed to do so during Sunday night's episode, if he makes it into the Top 10. He also shared a little bit more about Sheldon's new ink with the judges. "It took six hours. I paid for it!" The Idol hopeful explained.

Apparently, antics and hijinks run in the Whitcomb family. Throughout his tenure on the show, Cameron has been known as the kooky class clown, often incorporating backflips and high kicks into his performances. Still, his talent is undeniable, and he's got a country connection: He auditioned for his spot on the show with a version of Waylon Jennings' "Rock, Salt and Nails."

When the Top 20 were whittled down to a Top 14 on Monday night (April 18), Whitcomb was one of the contestants who was sent home. But on the bright side, now he doesn't need to worry about fulfilling his promise to get an Idol-inspired tattoo.

The American Idol winner is determined by fans through public voting. The contestant who receives the crown will receive a cash prize and a record deal with Big Machine Records.

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays on ABC.