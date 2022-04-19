Cheyenne Animal Shelter Is Full, Needs Public’s Help

In a Facebook Live post yesterday, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter asked for the public's help as the shelter is full after having to take in 23 dogs on Saturday due to a case in the county. They added to that number another 20 dogs yesterday, over 100 birds, and 13 guinea pigs on Monday.

In the video, Cheyenne Animal Shelter's CEO, Britney Tennant, describes how full the animal shelter is due to the intakes, and that they are out of kennel space. They're having to divide the normal housing for the animals into two to provide space.

They're encouraging the public to get involved by donating, adopting, and fostering. The large intake that they're currently housing is for a case and not available for adoption since they're still with their owner.

You can take a look at the full video from yesterday here.

The Cheyenne Animal Shelter has several dogs that are ready for adoption, outside of those that were just taken in for the case. You can look through nearly 30 pups available at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter here. Adoption fees vary currently based on the dog.

You can also see a list straight from their Facebook page here. These pups have an adoption fee of $99 if you're interested in bringing home a new four-legged family member.

And don't forget, this weekend is the Cheyenne Animal Shelter's Fur Ball. It's a great fundraiser for the animal shelter with everything you could want from silent auctions to seeing some pups.

The Cheyenne Animal Shelter needs help, but as you can see, they have plenty of ways to pitch in.

