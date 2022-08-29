Amy Grant Breaks Silence on Her Recovery One Month After Bicycle Accident

One month after her bicycle accident, Amy Grant is updating her fans on her recovery process.

The singer posted on social media on Saturday, Aug. 27, marking the first time she has personally acknowledged what happened. Although she is doing better, she will continue to give herself the rest she needs.

"I want to say thank you to everyone who has written me a note, sent flowers or gifts, or said a prayer on my behalf," Grant writes on Instagram. "I'm one month into a recovery that has held so many unexpected hidden gifts."

"On the advice of my doctors and other friends who have been through similar experiences of recovery, I am choosing to give myself the gift of a very simple fall season. I look forward to making music with Michael W. and Vince during the Christmas season," she adds.

Grant was hospitalized after a bicycle accident, which occurred on July 27 near the Harpeth Hills Golf Course in Nashville and left her unconscious. She was transported to the emergency room at Vanderbilt Medical Center with several cuts and bruises. Medical reports say Grant did not sustain any major injuries, and she was wearing her helmet at the time of the accident.

During a show at the Ryman Auditorium soon after, her husband Vince Gill said she was knocked unconscious for 10 to 15 minutes, but assured fans that he wife was doing fine. At the time, Grant's team updated her social media saying that her upcoming August shows were going to be rescheduled for 2023.

Subsequently, her September and October dates have also been postponed. Grant will be taking the fall season off, but is hopeful she'll return to music just in time for the holidays. She is scheduled to do a Christmas tour with Michael W. Smith as well as her annual Christmas at the Ryman residency with Gill.