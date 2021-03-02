An Open Letter To My Teenage Children About Dating and Life

After finding out within the span of a couple of hours that my darn near 20-year-old daughter got an apartment with her boyfriend and my two weeks away from being 18-year-old son has a new, serious "girlfriend", people wonder why my facial skipped the grey stage and went straight to white.

In an effort to continue to be a good parent, I figured writing an open letter to them would be something they could look back on forever, for inspiration and hopefully laughter and fond memories. With that being said:

Dear Teenage Children of Mine,

I can barely call you "children" anymore. You're young adults now. Let it be known though, since your Grandma Alona stills calls me "Sonny Boy" at the age 44, you're probably always going to be referred to as my babies... forever! Deal with it.

You are both dating now and that's totally natural. I want you to be happy. That being said, I want you to be careful (translation: no babies!). If either of you make me a grandfather before I turn 45, there will be trouble. That is not a threat... it is a promise.

More importantly, I want you to enjoy your youth. When I was your age (I know, no kid wants to hear a sentence that starts out that way), but I was in Okinawa, Japan, living my best life. Enjoy your youth. Travel, see the world and do it while you're still young enough to enjoy it.

Next, and more importantly, don't fall too hard in love. I know it may seem like you can't live without your significant other right now, just be aware, young love can be fickle. I'm not saying don't love. I am saying protect your heart. Heartbreak is normally 10 times more painful that actual broken bones. It usually takes longer to heal too.

All in all, I'm proud of you both. Continue to make me proud.

Love,

Your Dear Old Dad

P.S. - While this was mostly done in jest, there are still some gems here. Daddy is definitely not trying to embarrass you. I just don't want you take make some of my mistakes. Furthermore, I want you to enjoy your lives to the fullest extent. As my parents said to me on many occasions: do as I say, not as I do.