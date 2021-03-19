Facebook Is Building a ‘Kid-Friendly’ Version of Instagram; I Think It’s a Good Idea [OPINION]

If you are a parent, you know how difficult it is to protect your children in the digital age. There are a myriad of ways for kids to get their hands on media (music, videos, photos, television, movies, etc.), unedited, easily and quickly, usually with one device. The one that's in their pockets: smartphones.

With apps like Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram, as a parent, I have each of these, more to keep an eye on what my teenage children are ingesting than for my own usage (well, mostly... especially in regards to TikTok).

According to a recent article from BuzzFeed, social media giant, Facebook, which is the parent company of Instagram, is currently exploring rolling out a new "parent-controlled" experience that allows kids to "safely" use the photo sharing platform, in specific for children 13 and younger.

I'm all for this. Mainly, because it would allow me to monitor my children (some of which are 13-years of age), that do use the app. As is, I have access to their phones at all times (lock-codes, media, etc,), but having more parental access from my own device, would put my mind more at ease.

Several of my family members, close friends and even my church family are on Instagram. In addition, some of my families favorite local businesses. Instagram does come in handy sometimes (pun intended). Get it? Handheld devices? Okay, I'll stop now. But again, being able to easily monitor my children's access without them completely losing the experience would be great.

So the question is: