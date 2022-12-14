Angela Kinsey of ‘The Office’ Fame Seen Having Fun at Denver Broncos Game

"Go, Broncos!" At least, that's what she (probably) said.

The Office star Angela Kinsey took her family to Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday (Dec. 11) to watch the Denver Broncos game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Get our free mobile app

Fans know Kinsey best for her portrayal of the seldom-smiling, cat-obsessed Angela Martin on the NBC sitcom, but the actress was all smiles during her day in Denver.

Ping Pong 4 Purpose At Dodger Stadium Presented By Skechers And UCLA Health Getty Images for Kershaw's Chall loading...

Kinsey also appears to be a Broncos fan, as she and her family posed in personalized blue and orange jerseys on the field.

"Yesterday was an absolute blast," said Kinsey on Instagram. "Thank you @broncos for a day that my family will always cherish!"

Kinsey's The Office co-star Kate Flannery, who played the irreverent Meredith on the show, got in on the fun, commenting "Awesome!!!" on Kinsey's post.

Thirst Project's 10th Annual Thirst Gala Getty Images loading...

Unfortunately, the Broncos ultimately lost to the Chiefs, but the game showed some improvement — leading football fans to wonder if Kinsey may be the Denver Broncos' good luck charm.

Kinsey isn't the only celebrity that's been spotted in Colorado lately.

On Friday (Dec. 9), resident Erika Roberson ran into Shameless star William H. Macy while he was shopping in Basalt. She met his wife, Felicity Huffman, too.

Macy and Huffman's Centennial State cameo isn't too surprising, considering that the actor and his wife got married in Snowmass and have a home in Basalt.

Check out more celebrities you might run into in Colorado in the gallery below.

Celebrities You Might Run Into in Colorado Whether they live in the state or just visit regularly, these are 25 celebrities you may just happen to run into in Colorado.