Appelhans Wins Albany County Sheriff Election; Senior Responds

In a close race for Albany County Sheriff, Aaron Appelhans has pulled ahead with a margin of just 526 votes. At the time of writing this article, Appelhans (D) pulled 6,549 against Joel Senior's (R) 6,023. Only 23 write-in ballots were submitted. (Note election results are not yet certified - these numbers come from the current unofficial election results posted to the Albany County website.)

The Winning Sheriff's Candidate - Aaron Appelhans

Aaron Appelhans made history when he won his first term as Albany County's Sheriff for being the first Black sheriff in Wyoming history. Appelhans' roots in the Laramie community began to grow when he attended the University of Wyoming in 1999 to attain a Civil Engineering degree. He worked as a recruiter and marketer for the University of Wyoming before becoming a sworn peace officer in 2010. He then moved on to become a School Resource Officer, Detective, and Patrol Sergeant.

In 2021, Appelhans was appointed to serve out the term of former sheriff David O’Malley who resigned on January 2 of that year. O'Malley's resignation followed the Robbie Ramirez lawsuit that occurred after Ramirez was shot three times and killed while unarmed by an Albany County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Appelhans announced his reelection campaign on a platform of inclusivity, a commitment to rural residents, and an increase in transparency, among other goals.

As of writing this, Appelhans has not issued a statement regarding the win; however, his opponent Joel Senior has taken to social media to thank his supporters for their votes and wish the elected officials the best in their roles.

This story will continue to update as new information arises.

