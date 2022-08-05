Online Poll: 2022 Albany County Sheriff’s Race

Wyoming's Primary election day is rapidly approaching.

On August 16, voters across Wyoming will be going to the polls to cast ballots for offices ranging from Governor to local city council and county commission races.

In Albany County, one of the high-profile races is that for county sheriff where three Democrats and two Republicans will be vying for the nominations of their parties for the November General Election.

The Democrats include Aaron Applehans, the incumbent, who was appointed to the job in December 2020 following the retirement of former sheriff Dave O'Malley. Applehans, Wyoming's first-ever African-American County sheriff, faces fellow Democrats Curtis Lee Moore and Zeb Gladney in the primary election.

On the Republican side, Joel Senior and Rafael Q. Delgadillo are vying for the GOP nomination for Albany County Sheriff. So who do you support?

Take our poll and give us your opinion! We'll publish the results of our poll next week!