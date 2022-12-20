Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Cheyenne?

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...in the weather forecast for Cheyenne. Frigid temps are on the way - by Thursday, we could see temps below -50 degrees Fahrenheit (you can find the current forecast for the week here). On top of that, the forecast calls for a chance of snow!

We all know that forecasts in Wyoming can change in a matter of minutes, so who knows, maybe we'll get a foot of snow! I'm already trying to prepare myself for the ice-cold shoveling adventure mentally I'll need to take if we do get a White Christmas this year. But with how cold it's looking, I wondered if I could skip the shoveling this go around.

Unfortunately, it's looking like I need to brave the elements because the City of Cheyenne legally requires homeowners to shovel their walkways.

Dang.

Cheyenne Homeowners Are Legally Required to Shovel Their Sidewalks.

According to Cheyenne City Ordinance 8.60.090, "Owner(s) and/or, if appropriate, the occupant(s) of property abutting a sidewalk shall within a twenty-four (24) hour period, after a snowfall, remove snow, ice or slush from such sidewalks and maintain them free of the same."

What Happens If You Don't Shovel Your Sidewalks?

You can face a fine if you don't shovel your sidewalks within 24 hours after a snowfall. In addition, the City can have the snow removed professionally and then charge the occupants/owners of a home for the costs established in Section 8.60.160.

Additionally, you have to follow rules when shoveling your snow to avoid creating a "hindrance," which can also land you a fine. Section 8.60.160 also states that "the piling of snow, ice or slush from sidewalks, parking areas and driveways in a manner that creates an unreasonable hindrance or safety hazard to pedestrians or vehicles in the public streets is a nuisance."

So, you'll want to avoid creating giant snow piles near your neighbor's driveway or blocking the mailman's path to your mailbox.

Do You Have to Shovel While It's Still Snowing?

Technically, the ordinance states you must shovel within 24 hours after a snowfall. However, the law doesn't clarify if that's different for continuous snowfall.

For more clarification on snow removal rules for Cheyenne, click here.

