Chancey Williams Invites Laramie to an Unforgettable Party

Chancey Williams is one busy man these days. He's been on tour across the country, from West to East, and through America's heartland; the Wyoming native has blazed along the way to country stardom this last year.

Though his schedule is jam-packed, Chancey took a moment to chat about his upcoming performance in Laramie and his career.

Wyoming Son Takes the Opry By Storm

Today, Chancey has a performance at the Opry. In his eyes, there's no greater honor than being invited to perform. "It's, it's always exciting every time they ask you to come, so pretty excited for tonight. You know [sic] it's a special place to play that, you know, and you have to be invited to play there...So we always say yes, and every time they want to date, we try to make it work," said Chancey with a smile.

It Was a Big Year for Chancey Williams

Chancey has had quite a successful year. His latest single, "A Cowboy Who Would," was featured in the Country Top 40's 'Launchpad' segment. According to Chancey, it's now carried on over 250 stations. But he's modest about his success. "I can't believe you know, things keep getting bigger and bigger every day," said Chancey.

Now, Chancey has no plans to slow down. "So we just keep the pedal down and keep going for it."

Back Home on the Laramie Stage

Next weekend, Chancey returns to Laramie for his annual White Trash Bash party at The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall. He and his band, accompanied by Kalyn Beasley, will take the stage for the party to end all parties. Costumes are a must.

What are Chancey's plans for the bash? You know, when I should probably get on it, but I have a few ideas in mind, but nothing exactly..." Chancey explained. Whatever it is, I'd wager it'll probably involve a mullet and jeans. "I mean, it's everybody enjoys coming because you don't have to do a lot."

White Trash Bash Details:

Tickets are on sale now for Chancey's White Trash Bash at the Cowboy Saloon! Tickets sell out quickly, so Chancey advises Laramigos to get them ASAP. NOTE: This is a 21+ event.

When : April 6; doors open at 8 p.m.

: April 6; doors open at 8 p.m. Where : Cowboy Saloon (108 S. 2nd St. Laramie, WY)

: Cowboy Saloon (108 S. 2nd St. Laramie, WY) Cost : $35

: $35 Additional Info: Click here.

What's Next for Chancey? To Red Rocks & Beyond

"You know, this summer, we get to play at Red Rocks on June 5th, and we still, like, you know, we've always wanted to play Red Rocks, and it's been on every artist's bucket list." And, of course, Chancey plans to play at the Outlaw during Cheyenne Frontier Days.