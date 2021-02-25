‘Army of the Dead’ Teaser: Zack Snyder Gambles on More Zombies

Before he was synonymous with oversized superhero movies, Zack Snyder’s big-screen debut came with a remake of George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead. The very idea of a new Dawn of the Dead sounds like a work of sacrilege, but Snyder turned it into a very worthwhile horror film. He followed it with 300 and then Watchmen, and from there he pretty much never looked back.

Until now. Snyder’s next movie, his first since Justice League, is a heist movie set in the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse. In Army of the Dead, Guardians of the Galaxy’s Dave Bautista leads a group of mercs into the ruins of Las Vegas looking for a massive score. I have no idea what good money would do you in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, but I assume this is addressed in the movie. It also stars Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, and Matthias Schweighöfer.

Watch the trailer below:

A zombie heist movie is a new wrinkle on two different formulas, at least. Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

No need to worry whether the coronavirus will delay this one; Army of the Dead premieres on Netflix on May 12, 2021.