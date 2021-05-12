It doesn’t look like the SnyderVerse is getting restored any time soon.

Fans who demanded the Snyder Cut of Justice League were hopeful that it’s creation and premiere on HBO Max was a harbinger of Warner Bros. making the two sequels that director Zack Snyder had planned for the film all along. (Hence the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse hashtag that’s become popular on social media, just as #ReleaseTheSnyderCut was before it.) Thus far, though, there’s been absolutely no indication that Snyder’s additional movies are coming. Snyder himself has said in interviews that Zack Snyder’s Justice League isn’t getting any sequels.

Now he’s gone even further. In a new interview tied to his new movie, Army of the Dead, Snyder describes Warner Bros. as “aggressively anti-Snyder” as it pertains to the past, present, and future of DC Comics movies. In an interview with Jake Hamilton posted to YouTube, Snyder sounds even more pessimistic about the chances of his making a Justice League 2. When asked whether fans should be hopeful about that project ever getting off the ground, Snyder said:

I love the characters, and I love the worlds, and I think it’s an amazing place to make a movie. It’s just glorious IP. So there’s that. I don’t know what could be done as you go forward, other than, I think this fan movement is so strong, and the fan community is so — the intention is so pure, and I really have huge respect for it. I would hope that cooler heads would prevail with them and that they would see that there’s this massive fandom that wants more of that. But who knows what they’ll do?

Snyder also noted, however, that Warner Bros. “clearly weren’t interested” in his “take on Justice League” before — that’s how we wound up with the theatrical cut of Justice League in the first place — but eventually enough fans demanded it that they decided to fund the creation of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max. So Justice League 2 looks pretty unlikely now — but the Snyder Cut looked unlikely for years as well. So you never know what could happen down the line.

You can watch the full talk with Snyder below. Army of the Dead premieres on Netflix on May 21.

