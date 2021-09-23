Arrest Warrant Issued for Brian Laundrie by Wyoming Court

According to a press release by the Denver Federal Bureau of Investigations, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming has issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, who's remains were discovered on September 19.

The warrant, which was approved on Wednesday, comes after a grand jury indicated Laundrie for one count of use of unauthorized access devices, after using a Capital One Bank debit card, with the warrant issued based on the count listed in the indictment.

Michael Schneider, FBI Denver special agent in charge of the investigation said:

"While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito's homicide. We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI. No piece of information is too small or inconsequential to support our efforts in this investigation."

According to the release, the FBI is still seeking information from anyone who used the Spread Creek Dispersed Area between August 27 and 30, when Petito and Laundrie were believed to have been in the area.

Petito was reported missing on September 11 near Grand Teton National Park, and since then there has been national attention paid to the case, with police in Florida using drones and ATVs to look for Laundrie, who up until now has only been labeled a 'person of interest.'