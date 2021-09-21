Petito Remains Confirmed In Wyoming; Cause Of Death Is Homicide

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has confirmed remains found outside of Grand Teton National Park are those of Gabby Petito.

Her manner of death has been ruled a homicide, though a specific cause of death has not been confirmed.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue made the confirmation Tuesday afternoon.

On Sunday, officials announced human remains likely belonging to Petito were found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Bridger-Teton National Forst just outside of the national park.

"The FBI"s commitment to justice is at the forefront of each and every investigation," FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement Tuesday. "The FBI and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms. Petito's death is held accountable for their actions."

Schneider added that Petito's fiance, Brian Laundrie, remains a person of interest. Laundrie has not been seen since early last week.

Crews have completed their forensic search of the Spread Creek Dispersed camping area and the area has been released.

Agents are still seeking information from anyone who may have utilized the Spread Creek area between August 27 and 30. They're also looking for anyone who have had had contact with Petito or Laundrie or who may have seen their vehicle.