Axe Throwing, Billiards And More Coming To Cheyenne!

This is great news going into the new year, a new ax-throwing business is heading to Cheyenne. Announced on their Facebook Page, 307 Hatchet House is coming to Cheyenne, with a tentative opening date of March 1st.

According to their post, they'll have "10 axe-throwing areas, 4 pool tables, 2 dartboards, (an) air hockey table and quite a few video games".

The couple that is bringing this new place for billiards and more are two days into having the keys to their future home, which they got on January 1st. They're going to be located in the Ashley Furniture shopping center at 3151 East Nationway.

As far as other amenities like food, they're looking at a small menu that you would expect from a business like this, small pub foods like pretzels, chips, and hotdogs. They're also working on getting their liquor license.

Here's what they're looking at as far as new signage goes.

I'm for it. This is a great new business heading our way in late Spring. When we see a lot of new businesses coming in, we have high hopes as a community that it will be something fun or new(not just a new bank or law office).

If you've never tossed an axe before, it's pretty fun. It's a great way to get some energy out. It's also more difficult than you'd think, it's not like the movies where you can just toss it one-handed and expect it to land the first try. You're not Hawkeye. Though, it'd be pretty cool if you were. Though, pros do throw it that way. They're Hawkeye.

I also like that they'll have video games and plenty of billiards. This should be a great date night destination for 2022!

