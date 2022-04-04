Cheyenne’s Newest Axe Throwing Center Opened Over The Weekend

Well, it finally happened. Cheyenne now has its own axe-throwing center and it's official. 307 Hatchet House, which announced they would be taking up space in the shopping center by Ashley's Furniture, has opened its doors to the public this past weekend. The new axe throwing location had set its initial opening for the beginning of March, but a few delays stretched the opening to Friday afternoon.

If you followed their journey as they put in the work to open the new recreation center on social media, they showed progress, end over end since the beginning of the year. The space looks completely different than the stand-alone store looked previously.

They did an amazing job over the weekend of posting plenty of pictures of new customers getting in on the axe throwing action. It really looked like they had a great time setting people up in the newest place to toss axes in Cheyenne.

It's always fun to see how new businesses do when they open their doors in Cheyenne. I think after the weekend they had with new customers, 307 Hatchet House is well on its way to being a fun destination for families, friends, and of course date nights in Cheyenne.

If you're looking to get your axe tossing on, 307 Hatchet House is open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 pm to 10 pm, Friday from 4 pm to 11 pm, Saturday from 1 pm to 11 pm, and Sunday from 1 pm to 8 pm. They're located in the Ashley Furniture shopping center at 3151 Nationway Suite A-2 in Cheyenne.

