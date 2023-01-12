Buffalo Bill Cody’s Wyoming Hotel Has a Bar From Queen Victoria?

Once upon a time, in the days of the Wild West, Buffalo Bill Cody hopped the pond to perform for a queen. In April 1887, the famed American Showman and one of Wyoming's most beloved residents brought his troupe of over 800 performers to London for Queen Victoria's Golden Jubilee celebration.

The performance was part of "The American Exhibition," a display of American culture meant to impress the ruling class of England. And Buffalo Bill certainly managed to impress Queen Victoria and the English.

Magazines at the time called the exhibition "remarkable" and called Buffalo Bill "the Bayard of the Plains." Bayard was a magical, wise, and noble horse in European mythology known for its heroic deeds and feats of strength.

Notably, it was the first public entertainment the Queen had attended since the death of her beloved husband, Prince Albert. Queen Victoria was so taken by Buffalo Bill and his show that the monarch gifted the showman a cherrywood bar...which now resides in Cody, Wyoming.

Where to Find Queen Victoria's Gift to Buffalo Bill Cody in Wyoming

Buffalo Bill Cody's show traversed the United States for about 30 years, but it was the town of Cody, Wyoming, that the showman called home. Buffalo Bill founded the town and built the Irma Hotel to house visitors. The Irma - named for Cody's daughter - still stands today and is home to Queen Victoria's cherrywood bar.

The Irma Hotel's website encourages visitors to check out the piece of history during their stay while enjoying their "fine selection of foods and beverages," of course. The bar was sent to Buffalo Bill during the Irma's construction (circa 1902). It is a remarkable piece of beautifully carved wood featuring intricate scrollwork, columns, and arches accented with shimmering mirrors. A lone bison head peers out from the center arch, sagely watching guests pass by at the Irma.

You can explore the Irma Hotel in the video below: