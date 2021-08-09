Wyoming Exciting Tourist Stop For 40+ Years Calling It Quits

Wyoming is known for having MANY options for tourist that come visit. The Bar J Chuckwagon is one that's been entertaining and feeding folks for over 40 years in Wilson, WY (the Jackson Hole area) and they're closing at the end of the 2021 season.

Anywhere you go that reservations are recommended, you know it must be something special and the Bar J Chuckwagon is one of those 'special' locations.

We all know the importance of a cattle drive to ranches and cattle owners all over Wyoming and after a hard day on a long drive, the chuckwagon was there to prepare the food to replenish their energy. Many times after a good meal, there was some sort of entertainment like singing or maybe even music from an instrument like a harmonica.

For 40+ years that is exactly what you have been getting at the Bar J Chuckwagon...minus the actual hard work of a cattle drive. According to their website BarJChuckwagon.com, the seating capacity is 650 and they're so good that they can serve everyone dinner in about 25 minutes. For the meal portion of experience you get many of the items you'd get off of a chuckwagon... baked tater, beans, biscuits, and a meat. Then the legendary Bar J Wranglers entertain you with what many claim as the best musical experience of the west. They've performed with the likes of Randy Travis, Roy Rogers, for the Library of Congress and many others.

After the Labor Day Weekend of shows the Bar J Chuckwagon will be closing permanently and if you'd like to own a piece of the history, their is an online auction going on through September 18. There are about 200 items that you have a chance to buy. Everything from benches, wagons, picnic tables, clothing, signs and other parts & pieces.

If you never had the chance to visit, The Bar J Wranglers have a YouTube page with some of their performances here is just one of their many songs.

In 2020, YouTube user Hoosier Boo visited the Bar J Chuckwagon and shared his experience through the video below.

