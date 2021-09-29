Barrasso: Democrats Are On The March To Big Government Socialism

Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso says a proposed $3.5 trillion spending bill backed by President Biden shows Democrats are "on the march to big government socialism."

Get our free mobile app

The Republican also calls the bill "blowout spending.'' He made the comments on Tuesday in Washington D.C. Barrasso posted the following comments on his Facebook page:

''Americans already feel the bite of inflation. Their paychecks are eaten away every time they go to the grocery store or the gas station. Republicans are committed to defeating this massive spending bill because of the permanent damage it will do to our economy and our nation."

You can see Barrasso's comments in the video below:

SWEET: Here are the most popular Halloween candies