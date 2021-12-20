Barrasso: Democrats Need to To End “War On Police”

Wyoming Senator John Barrasso says Democrats need to stop their ''war on police" and quit sticking up for criminals.

In a post on his Facebook page, the Wyoming Republican posted the following comments:

Americans want safe communities. They want Democrats and all Americans to stop coddling criminals, to stand for public safety, and to stop this reckless Democrat war on police.

In comments on the floor of the Senate recently, Barrasso said 12 American cities have already broken records for murders in a year. He said every one of those cities is run by Democrats.

He said that when cities run by Democrats adopted a rallying cry of "defund the police in 2020, and when President Biden said America ''was systematically racist'' they encouraged crime and criminals.

Barrasso also said:

“New York City police funding and homicide went in opposite directions. Funding for police went down. Homicide went up by half.

“Last year's historic increases in homicides was evident. This year homicide has gone up even more.

“The number of police killed in the line of duty is also up. Here in Washington, D.C., President Biden has effectively endorsed the defund the police movement.

“He did that by stacking his administration with supporters of defunding the police. The Secretary of Labor of the United States, confirmed by this Senate, cut funding for police when he was mayor of Boston.

“The number three official at the Department of Justice, confirmed by the Democrats in this Senate, testified that she supports, ‘calls for black lives matter. Activists to decrease police budgets and the scope, role, and responsibility of police in our lives.’

“Joe Biden's Secretary of Treasury called for an economics professor to be fired because the professor said he opposed defunding the police.

“It had nothing to do with what he was teaching. It wasn't because of a problem with his work in the classroom.

You can see all of Barrasso's remarks in the video attached to this post [below].

