Batter Up, Pokes! The Rockies Announce University of Wyoming Night.

Is there any game more American than baseball? I mean, it's literally called "America's Game." And here in Laramie, we may not have a professional baseball game, but we do have some love for the Colorado Rockies!

Every year the Rockies host a University of Wyoming night for their Pokes fans. This year, the Rockies announced the game is going down next weekend. Yep, mark your calendars for August 13 and grab your favorite jersey - it's baseball time!

The University of Wyoming Night @ Coors Field

Catching a game at Coors Field is always fun, but it doesn't get better for 307 natives than at UW Night. You're surrounded by fellow Pokes fans, students, and alumni cheering on the Rockies - and usually, we get a cool shout-out during the game.

This year, you also get a special-edition Pokes x Rockies t-shirt to wear. Plus, for every ticket sold, the Rockies will donate $2 to the Wyoming Alumni Association and Cowboy Joe Club. You can see the design in the post by the Rockies - it's a pretty sweet design. The Rockies Logo takes on the Cowboys' colors of Gold and Brown, with a baseball flying towards the mountains. I'd definitely wear that.

Who Are the Rockies Playing on UW Night?

The Rockies will be taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are currently just ahead of the Rockies in National League West rankings. The Diamondbacks are sitting at 46 wins, 57 losses (5-5 L10), and the Rockies are at 46 wins, 60 losses (3-7 L10).

Event Details:

Where: Coors Field (2001 Blake St, Denver, CO 80205)

Coors Field (2001 Blake St, Denver, CO 80205) When: August 13; Game starts at 6:10 p.m.

August 13; Game starts at 6:10 p.m. Cost: Tickets range from $30 to $70, depending on seat location. On-site parking starts at $17. Off-site parking varies.

Tickets range from $30 to $70, depending on seat location. On-site parking starts at $17. Off-site parking varies. Additional Information: Click here.

