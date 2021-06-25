Colorado Rockies to Host University of Wyoming Night in July

The Colorado Rockies will host their annual University of Wyoming Night at Coors Field in Denver on July 17th. That night, the Rockies will host the Los Angeles Dodgers at 6:10 p.m.

Fans who purchase a ticket package for the game will receive a Wyoming Cowboys themed Rockies hat. The Wyoming Alumni Association and Cowboy Joe Club will also receive $2 from every ticket sold to the game, thanks to the Rockies donation efforts.

Tickets for that game are of course on sale now, being sold as low as $18. Should you be at the ballpark that night, you may notice plenty of brown and gold in the stands as traveling Cowboys fans are encouraged to wear their school colors for the festive night.

Last year, due to the pandemic, the annual night was forced to be canceled, but thingso are certainly moving forward for U of W night in 2021. Starting this upcoming Monday, June 28th, the Rockies are opening up their stadium to full capacity crowds while as all tickets sold are now digital.

There is no mask requirement to entire the ballpark, but they are encouraged for those have yet to be fully vaccinated. All monetary transactions at the ballpark will also be cashless due to Covid-19 guidelines. This includes all concession, ticket, and retail transactions. Reverse ATMs are now a thing at the ballpark that will allow fans at the venue to deposit cash on their debit cards.

Despite the fact that UW hasn't had a baseball program since 1996, baseball fans at the school can still get their fill with the annual University of Wyoming Night when the Rockies host the Dodgers on July 17th.