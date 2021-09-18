Behind the numbers: UW vs. Ball State

LARAMIE -- Are you into stats?

Good. You came to the right place.

Check out some interesting numbers from the Cowboys 45-12 victory over the Ball State Cardinals Saturday afternoon in Laramie:

45

That's the point total for the Pokes just a week after putting up 50 at Northern Illinois. The last time a Wyoming team scored more than 40 points in back-to-back weeks came in November of 2016. One was a 52-28 blowout over Utah State orchestrated by Josh Allen. The other, a 69-66 triple overtime heartbreaker against UNLV. Who could forget that one?

2

2016 is also the last time Wyoming has a pair of interceptions for touchdowns in a single game. Today, Keyon Blankenbaker and Chad Muma took care of that. Five years ago, it was Marcus Epps and Logan Wilson who pulled off that feat at Eastern Michigan. This game had a better ending for the Cowboys

12

There's that man again. Chad Muma racked up a dozen tackles in the win over Ball State. It's the third straight game that Wyoming's middle linebacker has done that.

2

Wyoming had two MAC teams on its schedule this fall -- Northern Illinois and Ball State -- and is now a perfect 2-0 against that conference. The Cardinals won the league in 2020 and are favored to repeat this winter.

3

For the second consecutive week, Wyoming's defense finished with three takeaways. Against Ball State, Blankenbaker and Muma finished with interceptions and Victor Jones forced a fumble on a strip sack late in the second quarter. Jaylen Pate pounced on the loose change.

4

That's how many touchdown passes Sean Chambers has connected on through three games. He has also rushed for two, including one from a yard out in Saturday's win.

11

Wyoming has won 11 of its last 12 games inside War Memorial Stadium. So far in 2021, the Pokes are 2-0 in Laramie. The team is 23-7 at home since 2016.

11

That's how many passes Wyoming wide receiver Isaiah Neyor has caught through three games this fall. Last season, in six games, the Texas product snagged just eight balls. He already has 203 yards receiving.

6

That's how many touchdowns Wyoming scored today. You already know all about the defensive ones. On offense, Treyton Welch hauled in a scoring strike from Chambers. Xazavian Valladay also scored from one yards out. So did Chambers. Dawaiian McNeely also found the end zone for the first time in his college career. That was a 16-yard dash.

8

That's how many different receivers caught balls from Chambers Saturday: Neyor, Ayden Eberhardt, Welch, Valladay, Joshua Cobbs, Trey Smith, Colin O'Brien and Parker Christensen.

23,467

That's how many fans witnessed this one first hand inside War Memorial Stadium.

6

That's how many sacks the Cowboys' defense finished with against Ball State. Ravontae Holt led the team with 2.5, and Easton Gibbs, Jones and Solomon Byrd each had one. Cole Godbout assisted Holt on a sack, too.

8

That's how many tackles for loss this motivated UW defense tallied Saturday.

30:00

Both teams, oddly, had the ball for exactly 30 minutes in this one.

3.5

That's how many yards per play Ball State averaged on 75 plays. On the flip side, Wyoming averaged 6.1 on 62 snaps.