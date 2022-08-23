Hey Wyoming Fans! Gear Up for Game Day at the Cowboy Breakfast

There are two things about September 10 that I'm looking forward to this year: football and breakfast. For that matter, I love football almost as much as I love breakfast (sorry, football, but bacon is the best.) It looks like Ivinson hospital feels the same way about breakfast and football because they're hosting a morning tailgate before the Cowboys take on Northern Colorado.

Where's The Second Annual Cowboy Breakfast?

Ivinson Hospital's Cowboy Breakfast combines all the best parts of tailgating and breakfast into a delicious and fun event. The breakfast takes place in the hospital's west parking lot, just a short drive from War Memorial Stadium.

When is the Cowboy Breakfast?

Poke fans can hit up Ivinson's Cowboy Breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 10.

What's Happening at the Cowboy Breakfast?

Like any tailgate, there will be games and activities happening. The main difference is that instead of burgers and hot dogs, you'll find yourself chowing down on breakfast staples. Based on their Facebook post, I'm guessing that pancakes and eggs are on the menu (judging by the emojis in the post.) PLUS, they'll be serving up Human Bean coffee!

In addition to food and activities, you can walk away from the tailgate with free University of Wyoming t-shirts and swag so you can attend the game decked out in Cowboy gear.

Is the Cowboy Breakfast Free?

Yep, this is a 100% free event for the community to enjoy. Out-of-town Pokes fans are more than welcome to come and fuel up for the game, too.

Need more information? Click here to visit the events Facebook page.