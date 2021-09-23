Best Places to View Animals Around Laramie
With fall finally arriving and the weather cooling down, it is the best time to find the many animals that Wyoming has to offer. From elk to owls to prairie dogs, there are several areas around Laramie where you and your family can go and look for these creatures from a distance.
Visit Laramie has laid out all the areas there are to explore, curating these areas for those who wish to look from the comfort of their vehicles to those who crave adventure in the backcountry.
Get our free mobile app
Best Places to See Wildlife Arounds Laramie
LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world
From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.