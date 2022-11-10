1 Dead After Semi Plows Into SUV on Icy Road in Grand Tetons

An Australian woman is dead after the SUV she was riding in was hit by a semi in Grand Teton National Park late Tuesday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The collision happened around 11:10 a.m. near mile marker 172 on U.S. Highway 89, about 17 miles north of Jackson.

The patrol says a Toyota Highlander was stopped in the travel lane to turn left into the Teton Point Turnout when a Mack truck that was behind it failed to slow down in time and crashed into the back of it.

The SUV driver and their passenger, 59-year-old Pamela Paltridge, who was wearing her seat belt, were reportedly taken to St. John's Health in Jackson where Paltridge died from her injuries.

The semi driver was not injured in the crash.

The patrol says it was snowing and the highway was icy and snowy at the time of the crash.

This is the 113th reported fatality on Wyoming's highways in 2022 compared to 99 in 2021, 117 in 2020, 135 in 2019, and 105 in 2018 to date.