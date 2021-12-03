Best Wyoming Spot for Holiday Lights is in Cheyenne…With a Twist…

With just 22 days until the big day, everyone should have their holiday lights up by now. Did you Clark Griswald it up this year and go all out? Or do you go elsewhere to see the best holiday light displays? Either way, we now know that Cheyenne has been chosen for having the very best light display in all of Wyoming! Although, it might not be exactly what you think...

The popular travel publication 'Fodors Travel' recently picked out the 'Single Best Spot to See Holiday Lights in 50 States'. And yes, for Wyoming, wouldn't you know it, that single best spot is in the capital city of Cheyenne. However, there's a bit of a twist to it. The Cowboy State had its own uniqueness to it on the list as our 'single best spot' constantly moves around throughout the city. If you haven't guessed it by now, it's the Cheyenne Street Railway Holiday Trolley!

Why go to one spot to see the best holiday lights in the state, when you can travel around to see several! We warned you about this. Fodors Travel described it as such:

The Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley takes residents and visitors around the city’s landmarks all year round. The Cheyenne Street Railway Holiday Trolley tour showcases areas homes that go all out for the holidays.

In case you already think you're missing out, don't worry, the tours don't start this year until December 10th. They'll run through January 2nd. And everything starts when you jump on board the trolley in downtown Cheyenne. Go ahead and grab some tickets here.

But if you're wondering where you need to go for the best holiday light show in Wyoming, it's definitely nice knowing that it's in Cheyenne and pretty much all over town!

