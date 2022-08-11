Big News For SE Wyoming Music Festival This Month

If you've been looking forward to the 7220 Music Fest in Laramie coming up this month on August 27th, they've just released some big news. Thanks to their sponsors, Albany Lodge, Premier Bone & Joint Center, Johnson Auto, and ANB Bank, the festival is going to be free for general admission and just $20 for the VIP experience.

This is an awesome opportunity to catch some live local and regional bands performing right in front of Bond's Brewing Company in Downtown Laramie. In case you've forgotten the lineup.

Jay Martin & The One Way Flight

Kaspen Haley & Boxelder Stomp

The Dugan Irby Band

The music is going to kick off at 4:30 PM and end around 10 PM. So this is going to be a full afternoon/evening of great live local and regional music in Downtown Laramie.

This event, on top of being a great time in Downtown Laramie, will also help raise money for Albany County Search And Rescue and the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance.

You can stay up to date with vendors, food trucks, schedules, and more on their social media accounts, on Facebook here and Instagram here.

Now, all we have to do is wait a couple of weeks for the 27th to get here and we'll be able to enjoy live music, food trucks, and more.

I have more information about the festival here. Just know the festival is now free for general admission. That means you can use some of that saved money on tasty beers from Bonds.

