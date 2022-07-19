New Music Festival Coming To Laramie Next Month

If there's one thing we can(ok for the most part) agree on, it's that we love live music and opportunities to check out music festivals. If you're wondering when the next music festival is going to hit Southeast Wyoming, I have good news for you. The 7220 Music Fest is coming up next month, August 27th.

What is the 7220 Music Fest?

The 7220 Music Fest is in its first year and is a music festival in Laramie featuring regional bands.

Where is the 7220 Music Fest going to be held?

The festival will be held in front of Bond's Brewing Company in Downtown Laramie.

How much will tickets cost for the 7220 Music Fest?

Tickets are on sale now and are $20 for general admission and $45 for VIP tickets. The VIP tickets will get you in front of the stage, your own VIP beertender, AND a $10 token for one of the great food trucks that will be in tow.

What bands will be playing at the 7220 Music Fest?

Music for the event will kick off at 4:30 PM and will end around 10 PM.

Bond's Brewing is putting the event on and they're also using the proceeds to benefit some awesome organizations at the same time. They'll be helping out Albany County Search And Rescue along with the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance.

This is going to be a really fun event and it'll be a great late summer festival for us to enjoy as the air will(probably) get a little cooler at night when these bands are really getting at it.

