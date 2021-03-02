A bill that would raise Wyoming's minimum wage to $15 per hour has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature.

You can read House Bill 206 here.

It is sponsored by Representative(s) Provenza, Clifford, Connolly, Sherwood, and Yin, and Senator(s) Gierau and Rothfuss.

Wyoming's current state minimum wage is $5.15 per hour, but that amount is generally superseded by the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. A bill to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour was included in the federal coronavirus stimulus relief bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives. If Wyoming passes a minimum wage that is higher than the federal one, employees in the state would have to be paid the higher minimum between the two.

But the Parlimentarian for the Senate has ruled that provision as ineligible for consideration as part of the stimulus package, so it appears that any congressional effort to raise the federal minimum wage will have to start over as separate legislation.