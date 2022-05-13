Online Poll: Why Is There Still A Shortage Of Workers In Wyoming?

It seems that life is slowly getting back to normal after two years of a world pandemic.

Businesses are mostly open, most government-mandated COVID restrictions have been lifted, and people are mostly going about their daily lives again. While working from home has become more common and many people still choose to wear masks and take other precautions, in many ways life is more or less getting back to normal.

But one thing is strikingly different. Businesses, and in some cases even local government, continue to struggle to find employees for some jobs.

It's a national problem, a trend that some economists have dubbed "the great resignation," and Wyoming certainly does not seem to be exempt.

The latest example in Cheyenne comes with the announcement that the city is combining what had been three daily yard waste collection routes into two. The announcement cites a "nationwide driver shortage."

You hear similar stories around the Cowboy State, of businesses that can't find people to work. Convenience stores that are closed overnight, restaurants that have scaled back hours. School districts having a hard time finding bus drivers.

You frequently see "help wanted' signs on businesses, and many times it seems like the signs aren't coming down.

So what is going on? Is it permanent? Is it a matter of employers needing to increase wages? Can they afford to do that and stay in business? Is inflation causing people to not take certain jobs? Did people get too comfortable with not working during the pandemic?

Or is something else entirely going on?

Take our poll and give us your opinion!