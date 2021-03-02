Bill To Ban Automated Traffic Enforcement Filed In Wyoming

A bill that would ban the use of automated traffic enforcement systems except for cameras on school buses has been filed for the 2021 session of the Wyoming Legislature.

You can read House Bill 186 here.

It's sponsored by Representative(s) Andrew, Baker, Bear, Clausen, Gray, Hunt and Provenza and Senator(s) Biteman, Driskill, and Rothfuss. House Bill 186 would not bar police from using photographic evidence to issue traffic citations, but it would require such citations to be issued on the spot by a police officer, rather than recorded by an automated system and issued later.

It appears to go directly against another bill filed for this session, Senate File 3, the would specifically allow for automated traffic identification enforcement in the state. That bill is being sponsored by the legislature's Joint Transportation, Highways, and Military Affairs Committee

Under current Wyoming law, the only such systems in use are the camera systems on school buses that are used to record traffic violations in school zones.

Neither House Bill 186 nor Senate File 3 would affect that law, which was passed in an effort to crack down on drivers who bypass school buses that display flashing red lights and/or stop signs.