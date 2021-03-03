A bill that would establish regulations for the cultivation, transport and sale of marijuana has been filed for the 2021 session of the Wyoming Legislature.

You can read House Bill 209 here.

It's being sponsored by Representative(s) Olsen, Baker, Barlow, Brown, Burt, Connolly, Provenza, Romero-Martinez, Sweeney, Western, Yin and Zwonitzer and Senator(s) Case and Rothfuss

The sale of pot would be prohibited to anyone under the age of 21, and people would be prohibited from using marijuana in public places. Cannabis could not be brought into jails, schools, or some other locations. Driving under the influence of pot would remain illegal. Retail outlets could not sell more than 2.5 ounces of cannabis to customers, and growers would be restricted from cultivating more than 150 plants.

Retail stores would be licensed, and sales would be limited to people at least 21 years old.

The fiscal note attached to the bill estimates taxing legal cannabis would raise about $49.5 million per year for state coffers. Of that amount, $30.7 million would go to the school foundation program.

