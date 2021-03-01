Bill To Exempt Wyoming Residents From Paying Lodging Tax Filed

A bill that would exempt Wyoming residents from paying lodging taxes has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature.

You can read Senate File 134 here.

It's sponsored by Senator(s) French, Bouchard and James and Representative(s) Fortner, Gray, Jennings, Laursen, Neiman, Rodriguez-Williams, Wharff, and Winter. The legislature in 2020 passed a statewide lodging tax of 5 percent. That bill was later signed into law by Governor Mark Gordon.

The bill is a rather simple piece of legislation that would allow state residents to be exempt from paying lodging taxes in any lodging facility in the state by presenting proof of residency.

Some local governments around Wyoming also impose a lodging tax of up to 2 percent in addition to the statewide tax.