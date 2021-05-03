‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Official Subtitle

It’s been nearly two years since a Marvel movie premiered in theaters. The coronavirus pandemic didn’t just slow the Marvel Cinematic Universe down; it sent it screeching to a halt for more than 18 months. Finally, in January of this year, Marvel’s slate of MCU television shows finally premiered; first WandaVision and then the just-completed The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Still, there were no movies. They were all delayed until movie theaters could reopen.

Finally, Marvel is returning to multiplexes. In a new trailer, narrated by the late Stan Lee, they celebrate the communal experience of enjoying a film in the dark with a group of strangers. After clips from Marvel’s first 20+ films, the trailer teases the company’s upcoming slate. It includes the first official footage of Marvel’s Eternals and also reveals the official subtitles of several upcoming Marvel releases. That includes the upcoming Black Panther II — which is now known as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Here is the official title and logo for the film:

Marvel has not revealed a full plot synopsis for the movie yet, but they have confirmed that the late Chadwick Boseman’s role of T’Challa will not be recast. We also know that Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote and directed the original is returning for the sequel — an act he’s previously said was “the hardest thing” in his entire career due to Boseman’s passing. (The actor passed away last summer after a long, private battle with colon cancer.)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on July 8, 2022.

