Blake Shelton’s Holiday Priorities Changed When He Met Gwen Stefani

The holidays are a special time of year. It's a time we get together with loved ones, and oftentimes that means being home. For Blake Shelton, home has always been Oklahoma — until he met Gwen Stefani.

You know what they say, home is where the heart is. Now the important thing is being with Stefani and her three boys. Shelton, 45, has even adopted a new tradition! He dished on what the holiday season looks like for him now during a special From Apple Music with Love interview he did with his new bride.

"I never wanted to be anywhere else during Christmas time but home in Oklahoma until I met you," he reveals, speaking to his wife of five months, "And now I think every single Christmas I've spent here with you and the boys, and it's been incredible."

After being single for a few years before meeting Stefani, the holidays certainly look different these days. Shelton now shares the most wonderful time of the year with a wife and his new stepsons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7. Stefani's sons are from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale.

After marrying on July 3 of this year, this will be Shelton and Stefani's first official Christmas as a married couple.

Another change to Shelton's holidays comes in the form of a cherished — albeit intense — tradition from Stefani's childhood.

"One of the craziest things that I learned about you and your family, as far as holiday traditions go, is the wrapping paper wall the kids run through," the country star says with a laugh. "And I'm not kidding when I talk about how serious this is to the Stefanis."

According to her, the wrapping paper wall has been a tradition in her family since she was a child, when her own father, Dennis, would construct a wall of wrapping paper, blocking access to the Christmas tree. On Christmas morning, the kids would have to crash through the wall in order to see what Santa brought them.

It's a tradition she's carried on with her own kids.

Now, for those of us who see Shelton as one big kid himself, it's hard to think this activity is not right up his alley! Don't be surprised if we see video of Blake crashing through one of these paper walls soon.

10 Blake Shelton Facts You Probably Didn't Know In this list of 10 things you didn't know about Blake Shelton, you'll learn what the singer thought of his '90s mullet, what his pet peeves are, what songs he sang when he entered pageants as a kid (yes, really!) and more.